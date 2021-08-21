IRISnet (IRIS) Hits Market Capitalization of $121.18 Million

IRISnet (CURRENCY:IRIS) traded up 0.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 20th. In the last seven days, IRISnet has traded up 8% against the US dollar. One IRISnet coin can now be bought for $0.11 or 0.00000231 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. IRISnet has a total market capitalization of $121.18 million and approximately $6.97 million worth of IRISnet was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002047 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002586 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.02 or 0.00057346 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $66.76 or 0.00136601 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $72.18 or 0.00147694 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00003862 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,899.93 or 1.00060662 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $452.43 or 0.00925769 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $345.29 or 0.00706546 BTC.

IRISnet Coin Profile

IRISnet was first traded on May 31st, 2018. IRISnet’s total supply is 2,033,738,611 coins and its circulating supply is 1,075,496,620 coins. The official message board for IRISnet is medium.com/irisnet-blog . IRISnet’s official Twitter account is @irisnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for IRISnet is www.irisnet.org

According to CryptoCompare, “The IRIS network is an internet of blockchains intended to provide a technology foundation that facilitates construction of distributed business applications. The IRIS network is part of the larger Cosmos network — all zones in the network would be able to interact with any other zone in the Cosmos network over the standard IBC protocol. By introducing a layer of service semantics into the network, IRIS is going to provide an innovative solution that enables a whole new set of business scenarios, which would result in an increase in scale and diversity of the Cosmos network. “

