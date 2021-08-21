Irwin Federman Sells 31,562 Shares of ON24, Inc. (NYSE:ONTF) Stock

ON24, Inc. (NYSE:ONTF) Director Irwin Federman sold 31,562 shares of ON24 stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.03, for a total value of $632,186.86. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,986 shares in the company, valued at approximately $79,839.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Irwin Federman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 11th, Irwin Federman sold 312 shares of ON24 stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.20, for a total value of $6,614.40.

Shares of ONTF opened at $21.18 on Friday. ON24, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.30 and a twelve month high of $81.98. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.98. The stock has a market cap of $988.07 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.80 and a quick ratio of 3.80.

ON24 (NYSE:ONTF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.18. The business had revenue of $52.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.06 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. ON24’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that ON24, Inc. will post -0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of ON24 by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 7,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ON24 during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Woodline Partners LP raised its position in shares of ON24 by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 43,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,539,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of ON24 during the 1st quarter worth approximately $73,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of ON24 during the 1st quarter worth approximately $175,000. 40.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ONTF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on ON24 from $70.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Canaccord Genuity lowered ON24 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on ON24 from $57.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on ON24 from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised ON24 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.29.

About ON24

ON24, Inc provides a cloud-based digital experience platform that enables businesses to convert customer engagement into revenue through interactive webinar, virtual event, and multimedia content experiences worldwide. The company provides ON24 Experience products, such as ON24 Elite, a live and interactive webinar experience; ON24 Virtual Environment, a live and large scale virtual event experience; ON24 Engagement Hub, a rich multimedia content experience; and ON24 Target, a personalized and curated rich multimedia content experience, as well as solutions, including ON24 Intelligence, an analytics backbone that captures first-person data to power the insights, benchmarking, reporting, and artificial intelligence and machine learning engine; and ON24 Connect, an ecosystem of third-party application integrations.

