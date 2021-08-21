iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF) is Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 365,124 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,672 shares during the period. iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF makes up 2.3% of Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF were worth $23,861,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,563,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,170,000 after acquiring an additional 109,830 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 462,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,720,000 after purchasing an additional 46,151 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank increased its position in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 429,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,859,000 after purchasing an additional 22,308 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 366,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,172,000 after purchasing an additional 40,090 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 297,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,205,000 after purchasing an additional 29,442 shares during the period.

Get iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF alerts:

BATS ICF opened at $69.24 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.52. iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF has a 12-month low of $88.40 and a 12-month high of $104.37.

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index (the Index). The Index consists of selected real estate investment trusts (REITs).

Read More: Coverage Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.