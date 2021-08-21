iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG) Shares Purchased by Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG) by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,670 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF were worth $371,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Investors Research Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 92.2% during the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 1,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 154.2% during the second quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 1,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares during the period. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 60.7% during the second quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 1,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 22.8% during the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. Finally, Clean Yield Group acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the second quarter worth $193,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:IUSG opened at $106.16 on Friday. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $75.94 and a 1-year high of $106.43. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $103.02.

