iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB) Shares Bought by Arkadios Wealth Advisors

Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB) by 191.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,730 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,137 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $92,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 32,433.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 1,946 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 21.2% during the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 18,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $983,000 after acquiring an additional 3,167 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the first quarter valued at $65,000. IFG Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 91.5% during the 1st quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 10,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,000 after buying an additional 4,847 shares during the last quarter. Finally, V Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $501,000.

Shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF stock opened at $53.80 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $53.64. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 52-week low of $52.48 and a 52-week high of $54.78.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 2nd. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%.

