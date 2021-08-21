iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) Position Boosted by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) by 15.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 910,873 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 119,406 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $121,047,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC bought a new position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $217,000. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 18,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,463,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 67,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,960,000 after buying an additional 1,392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management grew its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 67,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,906,000 after buying an additional 4,975 shares in the last quarter.

QUAL stock traded up $1.36 on Friday, reaching $139.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 875,425 shares. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $71.96 and a 52 week high of $88.63. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $135.24.

