iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) is Corundum Group Inc.’s 8th Largest Position

Corundum Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 42,384 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,215 shares during the period. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF comprises about 3.1% of Corundum Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Corundum Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $4,798,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GYL Financial Synergies LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 5,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $613,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares during the last quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 36,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,040,000 after purchasing an additional 2,938 shares during the last quarter. One Day In July LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. One Day In July LLC now owns 3,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 5,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $660,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Regal Wealth Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 749,966.7% during the 2nd quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. now owns 45,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,094,000 after purchasing an additional 44,998 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF stock traded up $1.17 during trading on Friday, hitting $113.71. 290,802 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 941,432. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $112.91. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $81.44 and a 12-month high of $116.02.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

