iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) is BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc.’s 3rd Largest Position

BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. raised its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 0.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 320,206 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 90 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF makes up approximately 7.0% of BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $86,049,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 178.9% in the first quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Finally, Sage Financial Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJH traded up $3.25 during trading on Friday, reaching $267.29. The company had a trading volume of 942,779 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,271,283. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $268.00. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $175.98 and a fifty-two week high of $277.63.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

