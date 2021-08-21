iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Shares Bought by Fairfield Bush & CO.

Fairfield Bush & CO. raised its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,890 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 945 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO.’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $500,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IJH. Human Investing LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Human Investing LLC now owns 75,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,167,000 after purchasing an additional 4,126 shares in the last quarter. One Day In July LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $210,000. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,493,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 1,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 166.5% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 13,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,665,000 after purchasing an additional 8,522 shares in the last quarter.

IJH opened at $267.29 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $268.00. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 1-year low of $175.98 and a 1-year high of $277.63.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

