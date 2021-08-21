iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Holdings Increased by Capital Insight Partners LLC

Capital Insight Partners LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 2.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 25,269 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 2.5% of Capital Insight Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Capital Insight Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $10,864,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Asio Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter worth $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter worth $28,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter worth $33,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 43.8% in the first quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 105 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter valued at $47,000.

IVV stock traded up $3.52 during trading on Friday, hitting $445.31. 4,661,022 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,357,610. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $320.92 and a 52 week high of $449.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $436.08.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

