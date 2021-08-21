iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH) Shares Bought by Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC

Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH) by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,634 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF were worth $446,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IYH. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 3,500.2% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 201,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,921,000 after purchasing an additional 196,117 shares during the period. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 166.6% in the first quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 62,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,078,000 after purchasing an additional 39,241 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 36.2% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 95,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,212,000 after purchasing an additional 25,515 shares during the period. Green Harvest Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 181.3% in the first quarter. Green Harvest Asset Management LLC now owns 22,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,658,000 after purchasing an additional 14,447 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 105,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,790,000 after acquiring an additional 12,238 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IYH opened at $293.45 on Friday. iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF has a 12 month low of $216.85 and a 12 month high of $295.04. The company’s fifty day moving average is $280.26.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Healthcare Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Health Care Index (the Index).

