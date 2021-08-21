Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.000-$1.500 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.420. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.05 billion-$2.15 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.26 billion.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Itron from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Itron from $103.00 to $90.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on Itron from $126.00 to $87.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Raymond James raised Itron from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $98.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered Itron from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the company from $100.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Itron has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $98.40.

ITRI stock opened at $76.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -145.02, a PEG ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 1.16. Itron has a 1-year low of $53.49 and a 1-year high of $122.31. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.38.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $489.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $531.53 million. Itron had a positive return on equity of 8.43% and a negative net margin of 1.17%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Itron will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Sarah E. Hlavinka sold 2,304 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.16, for a total transaction of $221,552.64. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,975,703.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP John F. Marcolini sold 342 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.19, for a total value of $33,580.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,371 shares of company stock valued at $522,747. Corporate insiders own 1.25% of the company’s stock.

Itron Company Profile

Itron, Inc is a technology and services company, which engages in the provision of solutions that measure, manage, and analyze energy and water use. It operates through the following segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment includes hardware products used for measurement, control, or sensing that do not have communications capability embedded for use with its broader Itron systems.

