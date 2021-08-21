ITT (NYSE:ITT) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

ITT (NYSE:ITT) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.900-$4.050 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.970. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.75 billion-$2.80 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.73 billion.

Shares of ITT stock traded down $0.20 on Friday, hitting $93.78. The company had a trading volume of 323,120 shares, compared to its average volume of 451,928. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $94.59. ITT has a twelve month low of $57.13 and a twelve month high of $101.32. The stock has a market cap of $8.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 126.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.58.

ITT (NYSE:ITT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The conglomerate reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.04. ITT had a return on equity of 15.86% and a net margin of 2.41%. Analysts expect that ITT will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 4th. Investors of record on Monday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 10th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. ITT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.50%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. KeyCorp raised their target price on ITT from $105.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. began coverage on ITT in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $113.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group increased their price target on ITT from $92.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Citigroup began coverage on ITT in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered ITT from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $103.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $103.22.

About ITT

ITT Inc manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the energy, transportation, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect & Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and rail.

