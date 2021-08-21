ITT (NYSE:ITT) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

ITT (NYSE:ITT) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.900-$4.050 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.970. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.75 billion-$2.80 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.73 billion.
Shares of ITT stock traded down $0.20 on Friday, hitting $93.78. The company had a trading volume of 323,120 shares, compared to its average volume of 451,928. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $94.59. ITT has a twelve month low of $57.13 and a twelve month high of $101.32. The stock has a market cap of $8.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 126.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.58.
ITT (NYSE:ITT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The conglomerate reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.04. ITT had a return on equity of 15.86% and a net margin of 2.41%. Analysts expect that ITT will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. KeyCorp raised their target price on ITT from $105.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. began coverage on ITT in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $113.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group increased their price target on ITT from $92.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Citigroup began coverage on ITT in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered ITT from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $103.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $103.22.
About ITT
ITT Inc manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the energy, transportation, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect & Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and rail.
Featured Article: Neutral Rating
Receive News & Ratings for ITT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ITT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.