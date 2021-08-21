J Michael Losh Sells 9,000 Shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON) Stock

Aon plc (NYSE:AON) Director J Michael Losh sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.62, for a total value of $2,516,580.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:AON opened at $279.37 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $63.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.67 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.89. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $248.90. Aon plc has a 1 year low of $179.52 and a 1 year high of $281.11.

AON (NYSE:AON) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.69 billion. AON had a return on equity of 61.03% and a net margin of 17.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.96 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Aon plc will post 11.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.80%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AON. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on AON from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Wolfe Research began coverage on AON in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $292.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James raised AON from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $265.75 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on AON from $241.00 to $249.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on AON from $205.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $260.61.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AON. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of AON by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,048,716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $221,525,000 after acquiring an additional 109,239 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of AON during the 1st quarter worth $46,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of AON by 43.8% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. LVW Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of AON by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 2,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $475,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in AON during the 1st quarter worth about $229,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.45% of the company’s stock.

Aon Plc operates as a global professional services firm. It provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health through the following products and services: Commercial Risk Solutions, Reinsurance Solutions, Retirement Solutions, Health Solutions, and Data and Analytic Services.

