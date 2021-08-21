Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) Shares Sold by Hartford Investment Management Co.

Hartford Investment Management Co. lowered its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,833 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 508 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $1,281,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 8.0% during the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,524,650 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $383,044,000 after buying an additional 186,883 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,470,387 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $222,580,000 after purchasing an additional 68,514 shares during the period. Sarasin & Partners LLP raised its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 1,367,478 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $223,596,000 after purchasing an additional 148,621 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments CA raised its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 1,171,261 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $177,704,000 after purchasing an additional 5,785 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 774.3% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,129,176 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $171,319,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000,020 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.60% of the company’s stock.

JKHY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Compass Point increased their price target on Jack Henry & Associates from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Jack Henry & Associates from $171.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James increased their price target on Jack Henry & Associates from $174.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, DA Davidson raised their target price on Jack Henry & Associates from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Jack Henry & Associates has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $180.13.

Shares of NASDAQ JKHY opened at $177.13 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $170.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market cap of $13.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.60. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 1 year low of $141.65 and a 1 year high of $179.98.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The technology company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $450.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $445.08 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 21.22% and a net margin of 17.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 4.55 EPS for the current year.

Jack Henry & Associates announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Monday, May 17th that authorizes the company to buyback 5,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the technology company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Jack Henry & Associates news, SVP Stacey E. Zengel sold 2,347 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.01, for a total transaction of $389,625.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations. It operates through the following segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The Core segment focuses on core information processing platforms to banks and credit unions, which consist of integrated applications required to process deposit, loan, and general ledger transactions, and maintain centralized customer or member information.

