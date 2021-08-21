Jack W. Schuler Buys 29,440 Shares of Biodesix, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSX) Stock

Biodesix, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSX) Director Jack W. Schuler acquired 29,440 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.18 per share, for a total transaction of $211,379.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Biodesix stock opened at $7.96 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.21. Biodesix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.52 and a 52 week high of $31.99. The firm has a market cap of $214.69 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.24.

Biodesix (NASDAQ:BDSX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $11.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.70 million. Research analysts expect that Biodesix, Inc. will post -1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Biodesix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on shares of Biodesix from $31.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Biodesix from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.75.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BDSX. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Biodesix by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 54,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $715,000 after buying an additional 9,069 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Biodesix by 271.0% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 16,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 12,312 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in shares of Biodesix during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,321,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Biodesix by 363.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 43,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $575,000 after purchasing an additional 34,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Biodesix by 78.7% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 41,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,000 after purchasing an additional 18,209 shares in the last quarter. 15.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Biodesix Company Profile

Biodesix, Inc operates a data-driven diagnostic solutions company in the United States. The company offers blood-based tests across the lung cancer continuum of care, such as Nodify XL2 and Nodify CDT tests to help physicians reclassify risk of malignancy in patients with suspicious lung nodules; and GeneStrat tumor profiling and VeriStrat immune profiling tests that provide physicians with timely results to facilitate treatment decisions.

