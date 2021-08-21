Jangada Mines (LON:JAN) Stock Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $7.46

Jangada Mines Plc (LON:JAN)’s stock price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 7.46 ($0.10) and traded as low as GBX 6.95 ($0.09). Jangada Mines shares last traded at GBX 7.06 ($0.09), with a volume of 351,833 shares changing hands.

The company has a market cap of £18.26 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.83. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 7.46. The company has a current ratio of 8.27, a quick ratio of 8.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Jangada Mines Company Profile (LON:JAN)

Jangada Mines Plc, through its subsidiary, Pedra Branca do Brasil Mineracao S/A engages in the exploration and development of platinum group metal (PGM) assets in South America. It explores for platinum, palladium, rhodium, nickel, copper, gold, and chrome, as well as vanadium. The company primarily holds an interest in the Pedra Branca PGM project that includes 3 mining licenses and 44 exploration licenses covering an area of approximately 55,000 hectares located in the northeast of Brazil.

