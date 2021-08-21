Jefferies Financial Group Boosts Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) Price Target to $185.00

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) had its target price boosted by Jefferies Financial Group from $155.00 to $185.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the medical research company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Agilent Technologies’ Q4 2021 earnings at $1.17 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $4.30 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.15 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.12 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.15 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.25 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.68 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.15 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on A. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Agilent Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $136.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $144.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. Agilent Technologies currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $136.77.

A stock opened at $168.13 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $51.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.54, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $151.56. Agilent Technologies has a one year low of $94.76 and a one year high of $170.74.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The medical research company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 16.12% and a return on equity of 26.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Agilent Technologies will post 4.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Dominique Grau sold 9,033 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.06, for a total transaction of $1,490,986.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Padraig Mcdonnell sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.42, for a total transaction of $138,420.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 16,916 shares in the company, valued at $2,341,512.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 54,366 shares of company stock valued at $7,994,954 over the last ninety days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of A. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 2.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,652,287 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,791,666,000 after purchasing an additional 574,202 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 0.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,885,381 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,530,497,000 after purchasing an additional 68,755 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 1.4% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,605,637 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,489,149,000 after purchasing an additional 320,026 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 0.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,932,014 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,911,481,000 after purchasing an additional 44,175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 2.9% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,907,046 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $873,119,000 after purchasing an additional 164,261 shares during the last quarter.

Agilent Technologies Company Profile

Agilent Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of application focused solutions for life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets; Diagnostics and Genomics; and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers application-focused solutions that include instruments and software that enable to identify, quantify, and analyze the physical and biological properties of substances and products, as well as the clinical and life sciences research areas to interrogate samples at the molecular and cellular level.

