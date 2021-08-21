Jefferies Financial Group Comments on CureVac’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:CVAC)

CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of CureVac in a note issued to investors on Monday, August 16th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst E. Yang now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.98) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.78). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for CureVac’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($1.07) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($3.78) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($3.04) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($3.43) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($3.23) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($2.51) EPS.

Get CureVac alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on CVAC. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of CureVac in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of CureVac in a report on Monday, April 26th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of CureVac from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of CureVac in a report on Monday, July 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CureVac from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.80.

Shares of NASDAQ CVAC opened at $66.82 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.17. CureVac has a fifty-two week low of $43.00 and a fifty-two week high of $151.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.49 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 5.61 and a quick ratio of 5.55.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CVAC. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in CureVac in the second quarter worth $29,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CureVac during the first quarter worth $30,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of CureVac during the second quarter worth $37,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of CureVac during the first quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CureVac during the first quarter worth $83,000. Institutional investors own 7.01% of the company’s stock.

About CureVac

CureVac N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing various transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). It is developing prophylactic vaccines, such as mRNA-based vaccine candidate against COVID-19; CV7202, a prophylactic mRNA-based vaccine, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for rabies virus glycoprotein; vaccine for lassa yellow fever; vaccine for respirational syncytial virus; CV7301, a second-generation lipid nanoparticle flu vaccine; and vaccines for rota, malaria, and universal influenza.

Recommended Story: Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRIP)

Receive News & Ratings for CureVac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CureVac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.