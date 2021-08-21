Jeremy Wacksman Sells 942 Shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) Stock

Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) COO Jeremy Wacksman sold 942 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.75, for a total transaction of $89,254.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 26,264 shares in the company, valued at $2,488,514. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
Zillow Group stock opened at $96.03 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $109.21. The company has a market capitalization of $24.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 165.57 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 3.11, a current ratio of 3.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Zillow Group, Inc. has a one year low of $79.08 and a one year high of $208.11.
Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter. Zillow Group had a net margin of 3.70% and a return on equity of 3.63%.
A number of research analysts have recently commented on Z shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $225.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Zillow Group in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $158.25.
Zillow Group Company Profile
Zillow Group, Inc engages in the provision of real estate and home-related information marketplaces on mobile and the web. It operates through the following segments: Internet, Media & Technology (IMT), Homes and Mortgages segment. The IMT segment includes premier agent, rentals and new construction marketplaces, as well as dotloop, display and other advertising and business software solutions.
Read More: Why Invest in Dividend Kings
Receive News & Ratings for Zillow Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zillow Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.