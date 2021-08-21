Jeremy Wacksman Sells 942 Shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) Stock

Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) COO Jeremy Wacksman sold 942 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.75, for a total transaction of $89,254.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 26,264 shares in the company, valued at $2,488,514. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Zillow Group stock opened at $96.03 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $109.21. The company has a market capitalization of $24.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 165.57 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 3.11, a current ratio of 3.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Zillow Group, Inc. has a one year low of $79.08 and a one year high of $208.11.

Get Zillow Group alerts:

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter. Zillow Group had a net margin of 3.70% and a return on equity of 3.63%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in Z. DnB Asset Management AS grew its position in Zillow Group by 79.3% in the 1st quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 30,158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,910,000 after buying an additional 13,342 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 452.2% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 108.3% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 1,291 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 6.1% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 27,269 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,535,000 after buying an additional 1,569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alta Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Zillow Group by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,917 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $637,000 after purchasing an additional 871 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on Z shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $225.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Zillow Group in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $158.25.

Zillow Group Company Profile

Zillow Group, Inc engages in the provision of real estate and home-related information marketplaces on mobile and the web. It operates through the following segments: Internet, Media & Technology (IMT), Homes and Mortgages segment. The IMT segment includes premier agent, rentals and new construction marketplaces, as well as dotloop, display and other advertising and business software solutions.

Read More: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Zillow Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zillow Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.