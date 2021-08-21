Jerónimo Martins, SGPS (OTCMKTS:JRONY) Hits New 12-Month High at $44.03

Jerónimo Martins, SGPS, S.A. (OTCMKTS:JRONY)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $44.03 and last traded at $42.07, with a volume of 2728 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.41.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Jerónimo Martins, SGPS in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Jerónimo Martins, SGPS in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Jerónimo Martins, SGPS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Jerónimo Martins, SGPS in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Jerónimo Martins, SGPS in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Jerónimo Martins, SGPS has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.00.

The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $40.23. The company has a market capitalization of $13.94 billion, a PE ratio of 35.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.52.

Jerónimo Martins SGPS SA engages in the production, distribution, and sale of food and other fast moving consumer goods product. It operates through the following segments: Portugal Retail, Portugal Cash & Carry, Poland Retail, Colombia Retail, and Others, Eliminations and Adjustments. The Portugal Retail segment comprises the business unit of JMR (Pingo Doce supermarkets).

