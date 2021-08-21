JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS) Receives $34.75 Average Target Price from Analysts

JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $34.75.

JKS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Roth Capital increased their target price on JinkoSolar from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on JinkoSolar from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Shares of JKS stock opened at $40.16 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of -14.66 and a beta of 1.00. JinkoSolar has a 52 week low of $18.94 and a 52 week high of $90.20.

JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 24th. The semiconductor company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. JinkoSolar had a return on equity of 2.98% and a net margin of 0.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that JinkoSolar will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in JinkoSolar by 163.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,058,533 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $115,318,000 after buying an additional 1,276,394 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in JinkoSolar by 871.0% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 983,961 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $55,121,000 after buying an additional 1,111,581 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in JinkoSolar by 143.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,790,901 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $74,663,000 after buying an additional 1,056,633 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in JinkoSolar by 2,619.0% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 980,517 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $54,928,000 after buying an additional 944,455 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in JinkoSolar in the first quarter valued at about $14,290,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.11% of the company’s stock.

About JinkoSolar

JinkoSolar Holding Co, Ltd. engages in the design, development, production and marketing of photovoltaic products, and solar system integration services. It focuses on vertically integrated solar power products manufacturing business from silicon ingots, wafers, and cells to solar modules. The company was founded by Xiande Li, Kangping Chen, and Xianhua Li on August 3, 2007 and is headquartered in Shangrao, China.

