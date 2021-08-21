John Forsyth Buys 6,500 Shares of Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) Stock

Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) CEO John Forsyth acquired 6,500 shares of Cirrus Logic stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $79.71 per share, with a total value of $518,115.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,356,983.04. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of CRUS opened at $79.77 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.59 billion, a PE ratio of 22.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.86. Cirrus Logic, Inc. has a 1 year low of $55.84 and a 1 year high of $103.25. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $81.84.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.38. Cirrus Logic had a return on equity of 16.55% and a net margin of 15.41%. On average, equities analysts predict that Cirrus Logic, Inc. will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CRUS shares. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Cirrus Logic from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Barclays boosted their price target on Cirrus Logic from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Cirrus Logic in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $111.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Cirrus Logic from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Benchmark assumed coverage on Cirrus Logic in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Cirrus Logic presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.41.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRUS. Wasatch Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Cirrus Logic during the 2nd quarter valued at $50,508,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Cirrus Logic by 67.2% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,182,317 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $100,639,000 after acquiring an additional 475,050 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Cirrus Logic in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,270,000. Contour Asset Management LLC grew its position in Cirrus Logic by 64.6% in the 1st quarter. Contour Asset Management LLC now owns 1,037,843 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $87,999,000 after acquiring an additional 407,243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Islet Management LP bought a new position in Cirrus Logic in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,069,000. Institutional investors own 78.61% of the company’s stock.

Cirrus Logic Company Profile

Cirrus Logic, Inc develops high-precision, analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits for a range of customers. It builds an analog and signal-processing patent portfolio. The firm delivers optimized products for a variety of audio, industrial and energy-related applications. Its product lines include portable audio products and non-portable audio and other products.

