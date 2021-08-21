John Forsyth Buys 6,500 Shares of Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) Stock

Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) CEO John Forsyth acquired 6,500 shares of Cirrus Logic stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $79.71 per share, with a total value of $518,115.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,356,983.04. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Shares of CRUS opened at $79.77 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.59 billion, a PE ratio of 22.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.86. Cirrus Logic, Inc. has a 1 year low of $55.84 and a 1 year high of $103.25. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $81.84.
Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.38. Cirrus Logic had a return on equity of 16.55% and a net margin of 15.41%. On average, equities analysts predict that Cirrus Logic, Inc. will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRUS. Wasatch Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Cirrus Logic during the 2nd quarter valued at $50,508,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Cirrus Logic by 67.2% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,182,317 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $100,639,000 after acquiring an additional 475,050 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Cirrus Logic in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,270,000. Contour Asset Management LLC grew its position in Cirrus Logic by 64.6% in the 1st quarter. Contour Asset Management LLC now owns 1,037,843 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $87,999,000 after acquiring an additional 407,243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Islet Management LP bought a new position in Cirrus Logic in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,069,000. Institutional investors own 78.61% of the company’s stock.
Cirrus Logic Company Profile
Cirrus Logic, Inc develops high-precision, analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits for a range of customers. It builds an analog and signal-processing patent portfolio. The firm delivers optimized products for a variety of audio, industrial and energy-related applications. Its product lines include portable audio products and non-portable audio and other products.
