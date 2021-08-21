Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Acquired by Capital Insight Partners LLC

Capital Insight Partners LLC increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,564 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 760 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson makes up about 1.1% of Capital Insight Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Capital Insight Partners LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $4,870,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 189,690,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,175,717,000 after buying an additional 1,379,656 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 1.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 40,825,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,691,186,000 after purchasing an additional 716,136 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 0.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,305,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,994,681,000 after purchasing an additional 194,920 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 0.8% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 14,395,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,365,909,000 after purchasing an additional 119,687 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 1.8% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 11,038,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,814,155,000 after purchasing an additional 192,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.71% of the company’s stock.

JNJ has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a report on Friday, May 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $187.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $193.00 price objective on Johnson & Johnson and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $190.38.

Shares of Johnson & Johnson stock traded up $0.87 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $179.44. 5,428,729 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,235,226. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $133.65 and a 1 year high of $179.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $169.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $472.37 billion, a PE ratio of 26.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.71.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $23.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.54 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.06% and a net margin of 19.92%. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.67 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be given a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 23rd. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 52.80%.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

