Joshua W. Lemaire Acquires 2,000 Shares of Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. (NYSE:MEG) Stock

Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. (NYSE:MEG) COO Joshua W. Lemaire purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $44.53 per share, for a total transaction of $89,060.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

NYSE:MEG opened at $46.25 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $49.81. Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.98 and a 52-week high of $59.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The company has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.39.

Montrose Environmental Group (NYSE:MEG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.63). Montrose Environmental Group had a negative net margin of 12.08% and a positive return on equity of 2.78%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

MEG has been the topic of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of Montrose Environmental Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Montrose Environmental Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Montrose Environmental Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Montrose Environmental Group from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Montrose Environmental Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.61.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Montrose Environmental Group by 12.7% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 30,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,523,000 after acquiring an additional 3,425 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Montrose Environmental Group by 38.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 278,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,991,000 after buying an additional 76,977 shares in the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Montrose Environmental Group by 4.7% in the first quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 84,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,235,000 after buying an additional 3,788 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Montrose Environmental Group by 107.4% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 25,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,299,000 after buying an additional 13,404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Montrose Environmental Group by 123.0% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 18,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $923,000 after buying an additional 10,149 shares in the last quarter. 65.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Montrose Environmental Group

Montrose Environmental Group, Inc operates as an environmental services company in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Assessment, Permitting and Response; Measurement and Analysis; and Remediation and Reuse. The Assessment, Permitting and Response segment provides scientific advisory and consulting services to support environmental assessments, environmental emergency response and recovery, toxicology consulting and environmental audits and permits for current operations, facility upgrades, new projects, decommissioning projects, and development projects.

