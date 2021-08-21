Jowell Global (NASDAQ:JWEL) Shares Down 1.6%

Jowell Global Ltd. (NASDAQ:JWEL)’s stock price traded down 1.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $4.58 and last traded at $4.84. 101,160 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 9% from the average session volume of 110,683 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.92.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.57.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in JWEL. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Jowell Global during the 2nd quarter valued at about $103,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Jowell Global during the 2nd quarter valued at about $76,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Jowell Global during the 1st quarter valued at about $279,000. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Jowell Global Ltd. engages in the online retail of cosmetics, health and nutritional supplements, and household products in China. It also sells skin care, body care, and baby and children products; washing items; fragrances; food products; electronics; and apparel. In addition, it sells its products through retail stores under the Love Home brand name.

