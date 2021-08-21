JPMorgan ActiveBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF (BATS:JEMA) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

JPMorgan ActiveBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF (BATS:JEMA) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $47.03. JPMorgan ActiveBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF shares last traded at $46.92, with a volume of 5,566 shares.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $49.64.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV purchased a new stake in JPMorgan ActiveBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $927,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan ActiveBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the first quarter worth about $4,794,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of JPMorgan ActiveBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 665.1% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,825,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,700,000 after purchasing an additional 3,325,519 shares in the last quarter.

