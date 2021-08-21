JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) Shares Purchased by Gradient Capital Advisors LLC

Gradient Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 260,788 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,872 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF makes up 6.2% of Gradient Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $13,232,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 1,777.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,126,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,942,000 after buying an additional 5,800,060 shares during the period. Sun Life Financial INC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $99,125,000. Boston Private Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 33.7% during the 1st quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 7,449,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,101,000 after buying an additional 1,876,426 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,396,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $933,709,000 after buying an additional 1,787,214 shares during the period. Finally, Shufro Rose & Co. LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 1,263.9% during the 1st quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 1,503,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,301,000 after buying an additional 1,393,100 shares during the period.

Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $50.71. 1,881,506 shares of the company were exchanged. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $50.72.

