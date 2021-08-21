Just Eat Takeaway.com (NYSE:GRUB) Earns Overweight Rating from Barclays

Barclays restated their overweight rating on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com (NYSE:GRUB) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on GRUB. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered their price objective on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com to $64.25 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $68.45.

Shares of GRUB opened at $18.45 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.64. Just Eat Takeaway.com has a 12-month low of $15.50 and a 12-month high of $19.11.

In other Just Eat Takeaway.com news, CFO Adam Dewitt sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.96, for a total transaction of $359,760.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 46,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,794,435.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 1.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GRUB. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com by 213.2% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 11,147,191 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $203,547,000 after buying an additional 7,587,843 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com during the 2nd quarter worth $67,747,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its stake in shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com by 274.7% during the 2nd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 4,527,352 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $82,669,000 after buying an additional 3,319,085 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com by 155.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,032,305 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $91,890,000 after buying an additional 3,060,727 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com by 194.6% during the 2nd quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 3,009,492 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $54,953,000 after buying an additional 1,987,865 shares during the last quarter.

About Just Eat Takeaway.com

Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. operates an online food delivery marketplace. The company focuses on connecting consumers and restaurants through its platforms. It serves in the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, the Netherlands, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, Denmark, France, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Luxembourg, New Zealand, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Spain, and Switzerland, as well as through partnerships in Colombia and Brazil.

