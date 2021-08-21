JUST (JST) Trading Up 1.1% This Week

JUST (CURRENCY:JST) traded up 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 20th. JUST has a market capitalization of $158.62 million and $133.57 million worth of JUST was traded on exchanges in the last day. One JUST coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0702 or 0.00000143 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, JUST has traded 1.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002042 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002575 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.14 or 0.00057458 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67.31 or 0.00137410 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $72.21 or 0.00147418 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00003873 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $49,043.55 or 1.00126840 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $450.26 or 0.00919246 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,275.61 or 0.06687461 BTC.

JUST launched on April 3rd, 2020. JUST’s total supply is 9,900,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,260,326,706 coins. JUST’s official website is just.network/# . The official message board for JUST is medium.com/@TronFoundation/the-testnet-of-the-tron-based-stablecoins-lending-platform-successfully-completed-platform-662e0649209f . JUST’s official Twitter account is @DeFi_JUST and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “JST is a part of the USDJ currency system. Holding JST can participate in the community governance of JUST and pay the stabilization fee for CDP borrowing in the JUST system. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as JUST directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire JUST should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy JUST using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

