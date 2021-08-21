Juva Life (OTCMKTS:JUVAF) Shares Down 4.4%

Juva Life Inc. (OTCMKTS:JUVAF) shares traded down 4.4% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $0.35 and last traded at $0.36. 238,764 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 52% from the average session volume of 499,166 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.38.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.39.

Juva Life Company Profile (OTCMKTS:JUVAF)

Juva Life Inc engages in the cultivation, research, manufacturing, distribution, and sale of medical and recreational cannabis products in California. The company was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

