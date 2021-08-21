KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR) Shares Sold by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund reduced its stake in KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR) by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 92,975 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 3,924 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund owned 0.07% of KAR Auction Services worth $1,632,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of KAR Auction Services by 8.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,535,503 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $233,031,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250,797 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in KAR Auction Services by 176.6% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,935,384 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $74,031,000 after buying an additional 3,150,931 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its position in KAR Auction Services by 66.6% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,346,591 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $65,487,000 after buying an additional 1,737,379 shares during the last quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP grew its position in KAR Auction Services by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP now owns 4,336,056 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $65,029,000 after buying an additional 568,006 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in KAR Auction Services by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,625,930 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $67,477,000 after buying an additional 39,329 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on KAR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of KAR Auction Services from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Bank of America upgraded shares of KAR Auction Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded KAR Auction Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. KAR Auction Services currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.57.

NYSE:KAR opened at $16.80 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.41, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. KAR Auction Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.55 and a 52-week high of $20.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $17.35.

KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.04). KAR Auction Services had a return on equity of 9.71% and a net margin of 4.03%. On average, equities analysts forecast that KAR Auction Services, Inc. will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

KAR Auction Services

KAR Auction Services, Inc engages in the provision of used car auction services and salvage auction services in North America and the United Kingdom. It operates through the following segments: ADESA Auctions and Automotive Finance Corporation (AFC). The ADESA segment provides whole car auctions and related services to the vehicle remarketing industry in North America.

