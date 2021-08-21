Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $18.00.

KPTI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. SVB Leerink cut shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $6.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, August 6th. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from $49.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KPTI. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 70.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 742,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,501,000 after purchasing an additional 307,335 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 41.6% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 33,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,000 after buying an additional 9,772 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 25.1% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 62,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $973,000 after buying an additional 12,618 shares during the last quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 40.2% during the 1st quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp now owns 501,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,272,000 after buying an additional 143,823 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Junson Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 143.5% during the 1st quarter. Junson Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd now owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,571,000 after buying an additional 88,405 shares during the last quarter. 70.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics stock traded up $0.18 on Friday, hitting $4.63. 1,391,235 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,036,460. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.54. The company has a market cap of $349.55 million, a PE ratio of -1.65 and a beta of 0.22. Karyopharm Therapeutics has a one year low of $4.42 and a one year high of $18.00. The company has a quick ratio of 4.64, a current ratio of 4.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33.

Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.71) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.01. Karyopharm Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 203.25% and a negative return on equity of 7,204.16%. Research analysts expect that Karyopharm Therapeutics will post -2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

About Karyopharm Therapeutics

Karyopharm Therapeutics, Inc is a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company pioneering novel cancer therapies and dedicated to the discovery, development, and commercialization of first-in-class drugs directed against nuclear export for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. Its Selective Inhibitor of Nuclear Export (SINE) compounds function by binding with and inhibiting the nuclear export protein XPO1 (or CRM1).

