Kaspien Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:KSPN) Short Interest Update

Kaspien Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:KSPN) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 13,300 shares, a decrease of 18.4% from the July 15th total of 16,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days. Approximately 1.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Kaspien stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Kaspien Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:KSPN) by 87.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,875 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 875 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.08% of Kaspien worth $45,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 35.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kaspien stock traded down $0.77 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $19.69. The stock had a trading volume of 1,535 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,541. The company has a market capitalization of $48.99 million, a P/E ratio of 89.50 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.74. Kaspien has a 52 week low of $5.69 and a 52 week high of $63.10.

Kaspien (NASDAQ:KSPN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 10th. The company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $40.62 million during the quarter. Kaspien had a return on equity of 2.52% and a net margin of 0.06%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Kaspien will post -1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kaspien from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Kaspien Holdings Inc operates a platform of software and services on digital marketplaces. Its platform of software and services enable brand's online distribution channel on digital marketplaces, such as Amazon, Walmart, eBay, Target, and others. The company was formerly known as Trans World Entertainment Corporation and changed its name to Kaspien Holdings Inc in September 2020.

