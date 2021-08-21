Kaspien (NASDAQ:KSPN) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kaspien (NASDAQ:KSPN) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Kaspien Holdings Inc. provides marketing solutions. It offers digital marketing, review generation, paid social campaigns, inventory management, supply chain support, brand control and creative services. Kaspien Holdings Inc., formerly known as Trans World Entertainment Corporation, is based in United States. “

Get Kaspien alerts:

Shares of KSPN opened at $19.69 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.99 million, a P/E ratio of 89.50 and a beta of 0.16. Kaspien has a one year low of $5.69 and a one year high of $63.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.97 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.74.

Kaspien (NASDAQ:KSPN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 10th. The company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $40.62 million during the quarter. Kaspien had a net margin of 0.06% and a return on equity of 2.52%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Kaspien will post -1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Kaspien stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Kaspien Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:KSPN) by 87.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,875 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 875 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.08% of Kaspien worth $45,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 35.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Kaspien

Kaspien Holdings Inc operates a platform of software and services on digital marketplaces. Its platform of software and services enable brand's online distribution channel on digital marketplaces, such as Amazon, Walmart, eBay, Target, and others. The company was formerly known as Trans World Entertainment Corporation and changed its name to Kaspien Holdings Inc in September 2020.

See Also: What is meant by buying and selling pressure?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kaspien (KSPN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Kaspien Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kaspien and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.