Katalyo Hits Market Cap of $1.58 Million (KTLYO)

Katalyo (CURRENCY:KTLYO) traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 20th. During the last week, Katalyo has traded 6.3% higher against the US dollar. Katalyo has a market capitalization of $1.58 million and approximately $37,542.00 worth of Katalyo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Katalyo coin can currently be purchased for about $0.15 or 0.00000302 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002038 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002544 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $27.86 or 0.00056742 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $67.22 or 0.00136895 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $72.72 or 0.00148100 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00003893 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49,223.28 or 1.00242448 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $454.18 or 0.00924935 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,253.44 or 0.06625579 BTC.

Katalyo’s total supply is 85,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,695,604 coins. Katalyo’s official website is www.katalyo.com . Katalyo’s official Twitter account is @katalyo . The official message board for Katalyo is katalyo.medium.com . The Reddit community for Katalyo is https://reddit.com/r/Katalyo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Katalyo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Katalyo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Katalyo using one of the exchanges listed above.

