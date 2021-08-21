Kava.io Market Cap Hits $615.15 Million (KAVA)

Kava.io (CURRENCY:KAVA) traded 11.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on August 21st. One Kava.io coin can currently be bought for $7.55 or 0.00015296 BTC on major exchanges. Kava.io has a total market cap of $615.15 million and $340.40 million worth of Kava.io was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Kava.io has traded up 25.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Kava.io Coin Profile

Kava.io uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 23rd, 2019. Kava.io’s total supply is 142,193,557 coins and its circulating supply is 81,443,180 coins. Kava.io’s official website is www.kava.io . Kava.io’s official Twitter account is @kava_labs . The official message board for Kava.io is medium.com/kava-labs

According to CryptoCompare, “Kava is a PoS blockchain built on Cosmos, with its own native KAVA token that is deployed in its governance model along with its multi-collateral backed USDX stable coin. “

Kava.io Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kava.io directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kava.io should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Kava.io using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

