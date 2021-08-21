Keith Enright Sells 555 Shares of ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) Stock

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) Director Keith Enright sold 555 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total value of $34,410.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $654,472. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NASDAQ ZI opened at $61.08 on Friday. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.83 and a 1-year high of $67.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $54.56. The company has a market cap of $23.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 265.57, a PEG ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 1.11.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.02. ZoomInfo Technologies had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 7.27%. The company had revenue of $174.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.41 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.07 EPS. ZoomInfo Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $9,992,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $13,448,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,329,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 46,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,287,000 after purchasing an additional 6,328 shares during the period. Finally, Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ZoomInfo Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $289,000. 43.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ZI. Zacks Investment Research raised ZoomInfo Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Wolfe Research lifted their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $64.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Mizuho lifted their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on ZoomInfo Technologies in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.83.

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc operates cloud-based go-to-market intelligence platform for sales and marketing teams worldwide. The company's platform provides information and insights on the organizations and professionals. Its customers operate in various industry verticals, including software, business services, manufacturing, telecommunications, financial services, media and internet, transportation, education, hospitality, and real estate, as well as enterprises, mid-market companies, and down to small businesses.

