Kenmare Resources’ (KMR) Buy Rating Reiterated at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reissued their buy rating on shares of Kenmare Resources (LON:KMR) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 550 ($7.19) target price on the stock.

KMR opened at GBX 412 ($5.38) on Wednesday. Kenmare Resources has a 12 month low of GBX 224 ($2.93) and a 12 month high of GBX 466 ($6.09). The company has a current ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.56. The firm has a market cap of £452.11 million and a PE ratio of 37.80. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 431.97.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 23rd. Kenmare Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.72%.

Kenmare Resources plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells mineral sand products in China, Italy, the United States, and internationally. It operates the Moma Titanium Minerals Mine located on the northeast coast of Mozambique. The company's products include ilmenite, zircon, and rutile; and concentrates, including secondary zircon and mineral sand concentrates.

