Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Buys 1,545 Shares of Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 46.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,893 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,545 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Xilinx were worth $708,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Xilinx by 62.1% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,136 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Xilinx by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,278 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $530,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Xilinx by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 48,498 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $6,009,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares during the last quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI increased its position in shares of Xilinx by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI now owns 126,622 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $15,688,000 after purchasing an additional 1,176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McGuire Investment Group LLC increased its position in shares of Xilinx by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC now owns 180,604 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $22,377,000 after purchasing an additional 4,206 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.05% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on XLNX. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Xilinx from $134.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Xilinx from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Truist increased their target price on shares of Xilinx from $135.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Xilinx from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of Xilinx from $135.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Xilinx presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $140.71.

In other news, VP Catia Hagopian sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 32,516 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,877,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Mark Wadlington sold 14,789 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.18, for a total value of $2,221,012.02. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,887,912.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 30,289 shares of company stock valued at $4,546,012. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XLNX opened at $144.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 5.17 and a current ratio of 5.58. Xilinx, Inc. has a 1 year low of $96.71 and a 1 year high of $154.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $138.49. The stock has a market cap of $35.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.15 and a beta of 1.00.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The programmable devices maker reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.18. Xilinx had a net margin of 23.00% and a return on equity of 30.29%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Xilinx, Inc. will post 3.71 EPS for the current year.

Xilinx Company Profile

Xilinx, Inc engages in the design and development of programmable logic semiconductor devices and the related software design tools. It also provides design services, customer training, field engineering, and technical support. The company was founded by Ross Freeman, Bernard Vonderschmitt, and James V.

