Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Buys New Position in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,131 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $806,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CCI. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Crown Castle International during the first quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Telemus Capital LLC grew its position in Crown Castle International by 71.2% during the first quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 10,217 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,813,000 after acquiring an additional 4,248 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC grew its position in Crown Castle International by 1.1% during the first quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 7,247 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. InTrack Investment Management Inc bought a new position in Crown Castle International during the first quarter valued at approximately $931,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in Crown Castle International by 12.6% during the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 63,713 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,967,000 after acquiring an additional 7,151 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.78% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CCI opened at $198.05 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $85.60 billion, a PE ratio of 76.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $196.61. Crown Castle International Corp. has a twelve month low of $146.15 and a twelve month high of $204.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. Crown Castle International had a return on equity of 12.30% and a net margin of 18.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $1.33 per share. This represents a $5.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Crown Castle International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.47%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CCI shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Crown Castle International from $193.00 to $192.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Crown Castle International from $170.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Crown Castle International from an “in-line” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $204.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Citigroup cut shares of Crown Castle International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Crown Castle International from $207.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Crown Castle International has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $194.00.

In other news, VP Robert Sean Collins sold 700 shares of Crown Castle International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.67, for a total value of $132,069.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,188,432.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Christopher Levendos sold 4,000 shares of Crown Castle International stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.52, for a total value of $766,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 8,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,579,273.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Crown Castle International Profile

Crown Castle International Corp. is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the provision of access to wireless infrastructure via long-term contacts. It operates through the following segments: Towers and Fiber. The Towers segment offers access, including space or capacity towers dispersed throughout the United States.

