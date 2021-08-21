Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Increases Stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,199 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store were worth $772,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ziegler Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 3.4% in the first quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 47,764 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $8,257,000 after buying an additional 1,581 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 81.6% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 8,841 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,529,000 after buying an additional 3,973 shares in the last quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 7.9% in the first quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 260,558 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $45,045,000 after buying an additional 19,075 shares in the last quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department purchased a new stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in the first quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 34.4% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 525,101 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $90,779,000 after buying an additional 134,426 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Cracker Barrel Old Country Store alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CBRL shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $185.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $171.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Truist lifted their price target on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $171.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $170.00.

NASDAQ CBRL opened at $135.90 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $142.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.28 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $106.92 and a fifty-two week high of $178.82.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 31st. The restaurant operator reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $1.24. The company had revenue of $713.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $657.88 million. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a return on equity of 8.61% and a net margin of 9.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.81) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 16th were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 15th. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 196.08%.

About Cracker Barrel Old Country Store

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc engages in the operation and development of restaurant and retail outlets. The format of its stores consists of a trademarked rustic old country-store design that offers restaurant menu featuring home-style country food. The company was founded by Dan W. Evins on September 19, 1969 and is headquartered in Lebanon, TN.

Recommended Story: What is meant by holder of record?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBRL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL).

Receive News & Ratings for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.