Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Increases Stock Position in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its position in shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,363 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Cloudflare were worth $673,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new stake in Cloudflare during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cloudflare in the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cloudflare in the 1st quarter worth about $58,000. First Manhattan Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Cloudflare in the 1st quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Cloudflare in the 1st quarter worth about $74,000. 56.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:NET opened at $119.96 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $37.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -266.57 and a beta of 0.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 6.78 and a current ratio of 5.72. Cloudflare, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.69 and a fifty-two week high of $127.70. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $110.95.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $152.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.22 million. Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 25.63% and a negative return on equity of 12.61%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on NET. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $105.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. BTIG Research cut shares of Cloudflare from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $111.97 to $105.52 in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $96.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Cloudflare in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Cloudflare currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.13.

In other news, Director Carl Ledbetter sold 50,000 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.60, for a total value of $4,680,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,063 shares in the company, valued at $848,296.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,385 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.36, for a total transaction of $6,305,058.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 957,789 shares of company stock valued at $99,221,676 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 20.69% of the company’s stock.

Cloudflare Company Profile

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

