Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Purchases 8,366 Shares of BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CII)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its position in BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CII) by 26.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 40,263 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,366 shares during the quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund were worth $829,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund by 854.9% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 4,526 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 4,052 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $105,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $190,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $210,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new position in BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $214,000.

CII opened at $21.20 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $20.92. BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.68 and a 52-week high of $21.71.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.093 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.26%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th.

About BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund

BlackRock Enhanced Capital & Income Fund, Inc is a closed-end investment trust. The company’s investment objective is to provide investors with a combination of current income and capital appreciation. It primarily invests in a portfolio of equity and debt securities of US and foreign issuers. The company was founded on April 30, 2004 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

