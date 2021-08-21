Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Reduces Stock Position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) by 15.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,852 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 683 shares during the quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $612,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. HRT Financial LP lifted its stake in Chubb by 189.0% in the 1st quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 39,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,185,000 after purchasing an additional 25,608 shares in the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Chubb by 123.7% in the 2nd quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,724,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Chubb in the 1st quarter worth approximately $302,000. Viking Global Investors LP lifted its stake in Chubb by 54.5% in the 1st quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 4,181,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $660,603,000 after purchasing an additional 1,475,712 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Slow Capital Inc. lifted its stake in Chubb by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 11,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,832,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.71% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Michael G. Atieh sold 2,944 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.20, for a total value of $548,172.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider John J. Lupica sold 10,140 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $1,825,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 17,024 shares of company stock worth $3,083,454. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Chubb in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Chubb from $142.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chubb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $176.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Chubb in a report on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $231.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Chubb in a report on Monday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $180.06.

CB stock opened at $186.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32. Chubb Limited has a 52 week low of $111.93 and a 52 week high of $186.75. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $168.16. The company has a market cap of $81.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.72.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $3.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.61. The company had revenue of $9.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.35 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 20.42% and a return on equity of 8.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.56) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Chubb Limited will post 12.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chubb announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Monday, July 19th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 6.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be issued a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.78%.

About Chubb

Chubb Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

