Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $37.17.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on KDP shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Keurig Dr Pepper from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. TheStreet raised Keurig Dr Pepper from a “d” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Keurig Dr Pepper from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $36.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Keurig Dr Pepper from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a report on Monday, May 3rd.

NASDAQ KDP traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $34.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,521,725 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,197,218. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.70. Keurig Dr Pepper has a 1-year low of $26.67 and a 1-year high of $37.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $34.96.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.01. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 8.91% and a net margin of 13.49%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Keurig Dr Pepper will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st were issued a dividend of $0.1875 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. This is a boost from Keurig Dr Pepper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.57%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KDP. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 124.0% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,567,000 after purchasing an additional 31,025 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 70.8% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 41,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,341,000 after purchasing an additional 17,360 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 36.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,619,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,828,000 after purchasing an additional 434,588 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 70.3% in the first quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 262,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,010,000 after purchasing an additional 108,203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 18.2% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 72,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,502,000 after purchasing an additional 11,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.68% of the company’s stock.

About Keurig Dr Pepper

Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc engages in the production and marketing of non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment includes manufacture and distribution of finished goods relating to coffee, pods, and brewers.

