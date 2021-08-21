Key Financial Inc Has $42,000 Position in Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM)

Key Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) by 57.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 424 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc’s holdings in Maxim Integrated Products were worth $42,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in Maxim Integrated Products by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 432,312 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,480,000 after acquiring an additional 13,522 shares during the last quarter. Fort L.P. grew its position in Maxim Integrated Products by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Fort L.P. now owns 21,907 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,002,000 after acquiring an additional 2,217 shares during the last quarter. Yakira Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Maxim Integrated Products during the 1st quarter worth $3,820,000. Carlson Capital L P lifted its holdings in Maxim Integrated Products by 36.5% during the 1st quarter. Carlson Capital L P now owns 655,181 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $59,864,000 after buying an additional 175,181 shares during the period. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC lifted its holdings in Maxim Integrated Products by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC now owns 1,023,576 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $93,524,000 after buying an additional 193,583 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.59% of the company’s stock.

Maxim Integrated Products stock opened at $101.65 on Friday. Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. has a 12 month low of $63.74 and a 12 month high of $105.49. The company has a current ratio of 5.05, a quick ratio of 4.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $100.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.16.

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $719.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $682.83 million. Maxim Integrated Products had a return on equity of 41.95% and a net margin of 31.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Maxim Integrated Products news, SVP Jon Imperato sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.89, for a total transaction of $101,890.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Tunc Doluca sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.02, for a total value of $1,680,320.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 71,000 shares of company stock worth $7,293,342. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Maxim Integrated Products from $104.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Maxim Integrated Products from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Maxim Integrated Products from $111.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Maxim Integrated Products from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.33.

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits. Its products include integrated power circuits, amplifiers, data converters, analog filters, transceivers, expanders, level translators, broadband switches, powerline communications, microcontrollers, data loggers, solar energy, and automotive.

