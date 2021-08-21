Key Financial Inc Makes New Investment in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 143 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $57,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LULU. HighMark Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 182.9% in the first quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 99 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 410.0% in the first quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 102 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Clean Yield Group bought a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 133.3% in the first quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 112 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 77.4% in the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 110 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LULU opened at $397.83 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $51.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $381.11. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 1-year low of $269.28 and a 1-year high of $415.34.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The apparel retailer reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 14.17% and a return on equity of 31.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 88.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS. Analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 7.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. KGI Securities started coverage on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $330.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $380.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $447.00 price objective for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $404.83.

In other Lululemon Athletica news, insider Celeste Burgoyne sold 14,362 shares of Lululemon Athletica stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $366.95, for a total transaction of $5,270,135.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,477,585.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Martha A. M. Morfitt acquired 4,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $330.00 per share, with a total value of $1,584,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 90,154 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,750,820. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It company operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises of lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.

