Key Financial Inc Purchases 350 Shares of WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS)

Key Financial Inc boosted its position in WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS) by 77.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 801 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc’s holdings in WSFS Financial were worth $35,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of WSFS Financial by 26.2% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 55,925 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,159,000 after purchasing an additional 11,603 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of WSFS Financial by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 41,734 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,873,000 after acquiring an additional 1,589 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of WSFS Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $23,374,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of WSFS Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of WSFS Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,031,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.23% of the company’s stock.

Get WSFS Financial alerts:

In other news, Director Mark A. Turner sold 13,340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.64, for a total value of $728,897.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $546,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Richard Wright sold 3,064 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.51, for a total value of $163,954.64. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,326,454.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 40,740 shares of company stock valued at $2,178,280. 1.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on WSFS. Stephens decreased their price target on WSFS Financial from $58.50 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised WSFS Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on WSFS Financial in a research report on Friday. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised WSFS Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.80.

Shares of NASDAQ WSFS opened at $44.70 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of 8.01 and a beta of 1.33. WSFS Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $24.59 and a fifty-two week high of $55.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company has a fifty day moving average of $45.66.

WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $1.16. WSFS Financial had a return on equity of 14.81% and a net margin of 39.87%. The firm had revenue of $106.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.46) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that WSFS Financial Co. will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 5th were paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 4th. WSFS Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.23%.

About WSFS Financial

WSFS Financial Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following business segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. The WSFS Bank segment provides loans and other financial products to commercial and retail customers.

Read More: What is an investor looking for in an SEC filing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WSFS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS).

Receive News & Ratings for WSFS Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WSFS Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.