KeyCorp Comments on Consolidated Edison, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:ED)

Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) – KeyCorp dropped their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Consolidated Edison in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, August 18th. KeyCorp analyst S. Karp now anticipates that the utilities provider will post earnings of $4.18 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $4.25. KeyCorp currently has a “Underweight” rating and a $66.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Consolidated Edison’s FY2022 earnings at $4.62 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $4.85 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $4.91 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $5.05 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $75.44.

Shares of ED stock opened at $76.95 on Friday. Consolidated Edison has a 12 month low of $65.56 and a 12 month high of $83.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.19 billion, a PE ratio of 23.32, a P/E/G ratio of 9.06 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.69.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.09). Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 7.39% and a net margin of 8.65%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA purchased a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its stake in Consolidated Edison by 49.1% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 477 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Consolidated Edison by 44.3% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 482 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. 59.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $0.775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.03%. Consolidated Edison’s payout ratio is 74.16%.

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. The company offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,576 customers in parts of Manhattan.

